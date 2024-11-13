GEORGETOWN, DE - The Delaware State Police are searching for a suspect in a road rage incident Tuesday allegedly involving a gun.
Police say they were called to the area of Springfield Road and Gravel Hill Road in Georgetown on November 12th, just before 11:45 a.m. for reports of a road rage incident. The initial investigation revealed a 37-year-old victim was driving west on Johnson Road toward Gravel Hill Road. The victim told police they entered the intersection at the same time as a white Chevrolet Silverado, driving east on on Springfield Road.
After a near collision, the victim continued driving on Gravel Hill Road, and the suspect reportedly followed. Police say the suspect then sped up in the opposite lane to drive next to the victim. Once alongside the victim’s driver side window, the suspect allegedly pointed a handgun at the victim before speeding off. The suspect was last seen driving east on Zoar Road, but police were unable to locate the truck in question.
According to State Police, the suspect is described as a bald white man, possibly armed. The truck is described as a white Chevrolet Silverado with a Leer cap over the truck’s bed. Anyone with information on the suspect’s whereabouts is asked to call police at 302-856-5850.