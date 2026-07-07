STEVENSVILLE, Md. - An unidentified white woman tried to cash a $9,000 stolen check and now the Queen Anne's County Office of the Sheriff is investigating, as the suspect may be connected to other alleged stolen check investigations throughout Maryland.
Sheriffs say the suspect tried to cash the check at the First National Bank in Stevensville on July 3. They say she was unable to show an ID, and bank staff recognized her as being connected to other First National Bank investigations.
Officers say the woman was last seen walking in the area and they believe she got into a vehicle nearby, because of an earlier attempt to cash a check in a different county on the same day.
Anyone with information related to this case is asked to email Deputy Whited at dwhited@qac.org or to call the Anonymous Tip Line at 410-758-6666.