LAUREL, Del. - Delaware State Police say a suspicious person investigation has led to the arrest of a Harrington man wanted on burglary and related charges.
Police said that shortly after 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27, a trooper responded to Sycamore Road in the area of Beaver Damn Road in Laurel for a suspicious person walking down the roadway carrying a gas can. Upon arrival, troopers came into contact with 28-year-old Brandon Brown, of Harrington.
Troopers said a computer search revealed Brown had three warrants for his arrest for his involvement in two burglaries and an identity theft that occurred this month in the Laurel area.
Police said Brown was taken into custody without incident and discovered to be in possession of a large knife, approximately .021 grams of heroin, drug paraphernalia, and stolen electronics.
Brown was transported to Troop 5 where he was charged with:
- Possession of a deadly weapon by a person prohibited with a prior violent felony conviction (felony)
- Third-degree conspiracy
- Receiving stolen property under $1,500
- Possession of a controlled substance
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
Brown was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court #3 and committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution a $5,400 secured bond. He was also arraigned on his outstanding burglary and identity theft charges and was issued an $18,950 unsecured bond.