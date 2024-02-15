SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- A public termination hearing in Georgetown today delved into a scandal at Sussex Central High School.
The school's former principal, Dr. Bradley Layfield, faces accusations in a student lawsuit.
The female student alleged that Layfield wrongfully shared a video depicting a fight, during which her breast was exposed.
Initiating administrative leave in August 2023 and subsequently terminating his employment in November, Layfield is now grappling with allegations of using the surveillance video to mock the student, with Indian River District officials asserting a violation of district policies.
Thomas Neuberger, Layfield's attorney, vigorously sought to salvage his client's reputation during the hearing. Neuberger warned that if the termination proceeds, the case might find its way into the courts.
"There are all sorts of constitutional violations here," he said.
According to Neuberger, Layfield's use of the surveillance video was within acceptable bounds, asserting, "Dr. Layfield finds himself in this termination hearing for doing nothing more regarding surveillance video than his predecessor, Dr. Owens, and several other principals have done in Sussex Central."
However, Indian River District attorney Jim McMackin offered a contrasting perspective, accusing Layfield of repeatedly showing the video for non-school purposes and amusement. McMackin asserted, "He showed the video with our student's exposed breast for no school purpose, many times, and just for laughs."
Witnesses, including staff members and administrators, presented conflicting testimonies during the hearing. Some claimed Layfield displayed the surveillance footage solely for entertainment purposes, even allegedly urging staff members to lie about it if questioned. Others contended that the video was shown to gather information about the student altercation.
Retired Delaware Superior Court Judge William Carpenter will deliver his recommendation to the school board in two weeks, with the board having the final say on Layfield's termination. Neuberger said that a majority vote of 6 out of 7 board members is required to terminate Dr. Layfield.