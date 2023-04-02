GREENWOOD, Del. -- On Sunday, several neighbors, community leaders, organizations, and businesses came together to clean up the aftermath and damage from a tornado that tore through Greenwood and other nearby parts of Sussex County Saturday evening.
One person in the Greenwood community fell victim to the tornado. Delaware State Police confirmed the body was inside a heavily damaged and collapsed home on Tuckers Rd. The victim has not been identified.
Neighbors were grateful to be spared, while grieving the loss of their neighbor.
"Bless his heart, we know where he's at, and I'm thankful because right now, we are being so blessed," says neighbor Carl Chupp.
Staci Warrington's home on Fawn Rd. was also completely leveled. She was in Ocean City when the tornado hit. Her dogs and cat were home at the time, however, they all made it out alive.
"You walk out of your house on a regular day, and you never think it's going to be the last time you walk out of your house," says Warrington.
Groups like the Sussex Tech Baseball team spent hours clearing debris and cutting tree limbs.
"Winning at life," says assistant coach Derek Magee. "It's teaching them life lessons and helping out their community, and being a part of their community."
Others offered physical, emotional, and spiritual support.
"People have lost their homes, sadly an individual lost their life, we have children as the Mayor was saying that are displaced and will have unfamiliarity," says Pastor Bob Longo of Georgetown Drive-In Worship. "We want them to know that their community is here to support them."
People working together to twist a tough situation into a beacon of hope.