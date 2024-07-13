cooling center generic

SUSSEX COUNTY, DE– Ahead of another heatwave, Sussex County Emergency Management officials announced a number of cooling centers will open July 15-17. 

Temperatures are expected to soar into the mid-to-upper nineties before a chance of thunderstorms may offer a midweek cool down. 

Cooling centers will be designated at the following locations and times: 

  • County Administration Building (2 The Circle, Georgetown, DE) – 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday through Wednesday

  • Greenwood Library (100 Mill Street, Greenwood, DE) –10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday and Wednesday; 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday

  • Milton Library (121 Union Street, Milton, DE)– 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesday

  • South Coastal Library (43 Kent Ave, Bethany Beach, DE)– 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday and Tuesday; 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Wednesday

County officials say paramedics will stop into these cooling stations, as time permits, to answer heat-related questions and provide aid as-needed.

Those visiting cooling centers should bring any necessary medications or other personal items, according to a press release. 

For more information, visit www.sussexcountyde.gov.

 