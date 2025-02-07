LONG NECK, Del. -- On Friday, several Philadelphia Eagles fans in Sussex County visited Paradise Pub in Long Neck ahead of the Eagles Super Bowl matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.
Paradise Pub is known as "Long Neck's Eagles Headquarters". Many fans say its a staple every week during the NFL football season. Bartender Sarah Hyde says she expects the bar to be a sea of green on Sunday.
"It's going to be massive," says Hyde. "We have a DJ. We have giveaways. We have a jersey that we're raffling off."
Fans say they're feeling good about the game, optimistic the Eagles will come out on top.
"Saquon Barkley is amazing," says Colleen Will. "Sometimes it doesn't happen until the second half. But you have to put your faith in him and Jalen."
"I have a deep feeling that the Eagles are going to finally do what they're supposed to do and put the Chiefs to bed," says Paul Grierson.