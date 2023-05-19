GEORGETOWN, Del. -- Sussex County Emergency Medical Services is teaming with the Blood Bank of Delmarva to launch a new program that provides paramedics with the capability to administer whole blood transfusions when caring for critically sick and injured patients while en route to a hospital, providing a critical, timely – and potentially life-saving – treatment to those suffering shock from blood loss.
"This is probably the most exciting thing that's ever happened in my career," says Sussex County EMS Director Robert Murray. "We've done a lot of great things here in Sussex County, but I think this will be the one thing that we look back on and say this really made a difference in a lot of lives."
SCEMS will be the first agency in Delaware to implement this new treatment for patients.
County EMS units will officially roll out the program Tuesday, May 23, after announcing the partnership with County Council’s approval of the blood bank agreement earlier this month.
This state-of-the-art clinical initiative allows for the transfusion of whole blood, a critical life-saving measure that has not been previously available in Delaware pre-hospital care. Patient transports to area hospitals – conducted by local fire companies and EMS crews, with County paramedics providing care on acute cases – can sometimes exceed 30 minutes. The time lost in transport can decrease a critical patient’s chance of survival. By adding the ability to provide whole blood in the field, medical professionals are hopeful the step will significantly increase these patients’ chances of survival.
"This is absolutely a game changer," says Sussex County EMS Field Training Coordinator Jordan Dattoli. "This program has the potential to reduce someone's risk of dying by over 40 percent. Those are big numbers. Dollar for dollar, this is really the best investment we can make with really a great return, and that's bringing people back to their families."
Sussex County EMS has been working toward this goal since 2020, partnering with the Blood Bank of Delmarva in 2021 to implement the new initiative. Under the partnership, the Blood Bank of Delmarva will supply to SCEMS whole blood from its blood bank, with both agencies monitoring conditions to ensure that the blood stock is maintained and used in the appropriate conditions and timeframe.
Sussex County EMS received approval from the Delaware Office of EMS to implement the blood administration program. SCEMS paramedics have received extensive training in preparation of the new intervention.
SCEMS district supervisors will each carry a medical-grade biothermal cooler specifically designed to maintain blood at the appropriate temperatures and will respond to calls with patients that would benefit from pre-hospital blood administration. The blood that SCEMS will carry is what is classified as ‘Low-Titer O Positive Whole Blood,’ allowing for administration to any patient, regardless of blood type.
Blood Bank of Delmarva officials are also excited about the partnership, and the opportunity to increase the survival chances for those receiving pre-hospital whole blood transfusions.
Blood Bank of Delmarva Vice President Emily Cunningham says she hopes it inspires us to help by donating blood.
"Even though Sussex County EMS will be carrying a small amount of blood, that small amount of blood still needs to be donated in order to make a huge impact," says Cunningham.