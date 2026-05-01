SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. — More than 200 fallen firefighters will be honored this weekend at the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial in Emmitsburg, Maryland. Among those is a longtime firefighter from Sussex County, M. "Dean" Peoples.
A total of 204 firefighters who died in the line of duty will be added to the memorial during the annual service, which recognizes sacrifice and service from across the country.
Peoples served 13 years with the Roxana Volunteer Fire Company in Sussex County. His family said he also served with the Millville Volunteer Fire Company. Peoples passed away in 2021 due to complications from COVID-19. Five years later, he will become the first member of the RVFC to receive the national honor.
Inside the Roxana firehouse, colleagues say his absence is still felt.
“Dean was a funny person to be around. He was always laughing," Guy Hudson, an Assistant Chief with the company, said. "He always showed up for the alarms. He was a vital part of what we do in responding to and handling alarms. We lost that."
For Peoples’ wife, Tracy, the recognition is both emotional and overdue. She said her husband was inspired to join the fire service by his grandfather, a figure he considered a hero. Over time, she said, Peoples became one himself.
“He always embodied the brotherhood and the family of the fire companies," Tracy Peoples said. "He believed in being of service to the community you live in and making it the best it can be."
Tracy Peoples was brought to tears when WBOC asked her what this honor means to her.
“It’s just amazing that I finally get to give him the legacy that he deserves, and his children get the opportunity to see it,” she said.
That legacy is especially meaningful for his children, who spent much of their childhood in the firehouse. His 14-year-old daughter, Haylee, said the recognition reflects who her father was.
“I’m so proud because he really deserves it," Haylee said. "Stay close to those you love, cause you never know when they’re gonna pass. And you never really know how important they are until they pass."
Family members and firefighters from departments across Delaware are expected to attend the ceremony in Emmitsburg, where Peoples will be remembered as a father, firefighter, and community servant whose impact endures.
Those interested in learning more about the Memorial Weekend should visit the foundations' website. Those interested in supporting the Roxana Volunteer Fire Company can visit the department's website.