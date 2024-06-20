INDIAN MEADOWS, DE - Multiple Sussex County fire companies responded to a massive house fire Wednesday night that displaced the home’s residents.
According to the Indian River Volunteer Fire Company, firefighters were called to a structure fire on Indian Meadows Circle just after 11:30 p.m on June 19th. Indian River, Dagsboro, Frankford, Georgetown, and Millsboro Fire Companies all responded to the fire, which was reported to be on the home’s back deck.
Arriving first responders say they found a heavy fire through the roof of the home but that luckily everyone had escaped outside. Firefighters were forced to battle the fire exclusively from the exterior due to roof collapse.
The Indian River Volunteer Fire Company says there were no civilian or firefighter injuries.
First responders say the Delaware State Fire Marshal is investigating the fire and the American Red Cross has been notified for the displaced residents.