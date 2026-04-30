LEWES, Del. -The Sussex County Land Trust has announced the preservation of Ard Na Gréine, an 88-acre family farm in Lewes, securing the property as a working agricultural landscape for generations to come.
According to the SCLT, the farm is one of the last remaining large tracts of open space east of Route 1 near Lewes, making its preservation especially significant as development continues to expand across coastal Sussex County.
The effort to protect the land began in 2019, the SCLT says, and involved years of planning, funding, and coordination. The project went under contract in 2023 and was finalized this week after what leaders describe as a complex, multi-partner process.
SCLT Executive Director Sara Bluhm called the project a testament to collaboration, saying it represents more than land preservation, but also honors a family legacy, supports agriculture, and helps shape the future of the region.
The property has been in the Wells family for generations, according to SCLT, with Linda Miller serving as its caretaker for the past 21 years. Miller said preserving the land ensures its agricultural roots and history will continue, adding that she is grateful to those who helped make the effort possible.
“We are most grateful to everyone who recognizes the value of agriculture and its heritage in this area,” Miller said. “Sincere thanks from us to Sussex County Land Trust and everyone who worked so diligently and contributed in any way to make the preservation of Ard Na Gréine a reality. It is wonderful to know this beautiful, and today unique, parcel of land will remain a quiet and peaceful haven for future generations to enjoy as well.”
SCLT says the preservation was made possible through a mix of public and private funding, including support from the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service for an agricultural easement and the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control for a recreational easement connecting to the Georgetown-Lewes Trail. Additional contributions came from Sussex County Council, the Longwood Foundation, and private donors working with the Greater Lewes Foundation.
DNREC Secretary Gregory Patterson emphasized the importance of preserving land in Delaware’s rapidly growing coastal regions, calling efforts like this critical as opportunities to protect open space continue to shrink. Sussex County Administrator Todd Lawson added the project reflects the county’s long-standing commitment to protecting natural resources and maintaining the region’s way of life.
The property will remain an active farm and is currently not open to the public, with access from Donovan’s Road staying private. In the future, however, the land trust plans to lead a master planning process to explore potential public access.
“The impact of this project reaches far beyond its boundaries. As development pressure continues to shape eastern Sussex County, the preservation of Ard Na Gréine stands as a transformative investment in protecting open space, sustaining local agriculture, and preserving the rural character that defines the region,” SCLT said in a statement.