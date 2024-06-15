BLADES, DE - A Sussex County man was arrested on several gun and drug charges following an investigation that began Thursday morning.
Delaware State Police report that on Thursday, June 13th, around 11:37am, the Sussex County Governor's Task Force was requested by Probation and Parole to assist in a administrative search. The search was at 46-year-old probationer Carlo Munoz-Barreto's residence on East Third Street in Blades, Delaware.
DSP say that during a search of the residence, probation officers found a stolen 9mm handgun, assorted handgun ammunition, approximately 43.31 grams of cocaine, approximately 0.455 grams of heroin, 45 Gabapentin pills, 18 Tramadol pills, digital scales, drug paraphernalia, and $814.
Carlo Munoz-Barreto was arrested and charged with the crimes listed below. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $120,000 cash bond.
- Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony
- Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance
- Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Possession of a Firearm or Ammunition by a Person Prohibited
- Receiving a Stolen Firearm
- Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance
- Possession with Intent to Deliver a Counterfeit Controlled Substance
- Possession of a Prescription Drug without a Prescription
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia