LAUREL, DE - A Sussex County man was arrested for drug and other charges following a traffic stop on Friday.
On Friday, June 14th, around 9:00pm, a Laurel Police Department officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the area of Little Creek Apartments after observing a traffic violation. During the traffic stop, the driver was in possession of a box with small plastic bags that appeared to contain illegal drugs inside, according LPD. The driver was detained without incident for further investigation.
Officials say that during a search, "the box was found to contain several individually packaged small bags of crack cocaine packaged for sale. An additional two larger bags we found within the vehicle, along with suspected drug proceeds".
The driver was identified as 24-year-old Heriberto Ortiz-Bedolla of Laurel. He was charged with the following:
- Possession with Intent to Deliver Tier 2 Quantity Crack Cocaine
- Possession of Tier 2 Quantity Crack Cocaine
- Traffic Violations
Heriberto Ortiz-Bedolla was released on $20,001 unsecured bail.
The Laurel Police Department say this is an ongoing investigation. If anyone has information related to this case, they are urged to contact LPD.