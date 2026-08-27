SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. – A Sussex County man was sentenced Thursday to 12 years in federal prison for transporting a 12-year-old girl across state lines with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity. Miles Clark, 23, was sentenced Aug. 27 by U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika.
According to court documents, Clark was 21 when he met the victim on Snapchat. The two exchanged sexually explicit messages, and Clark sent her sexually explicit videos of himself. About a week later, Clark drove nearly 200 miles to Pennsylvania, picked up the victim near her home and transported her to his Delaware residence, where prosecutors said he sexually abused her. Authorities said Clark knew the victim was a minor.
“This defendant deliberately took a child across state lines to abuse her,” U.S. Attorney Benjamin L. Wallace said. “The sexual exploitation of children causes unthinkable harm, and I am grateful for our federal, state and local law enforcement partners’ tireless work to keep our community safe from people who prey on children.”
After his release, Clark will serve eight years of supervised release and will be required to register as a sex offender.