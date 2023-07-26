SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.–As temperatures heat up, Sussex County offers residents a way to cool down.
County officials announced today they would establish several cooling stations to provide relief from this summer’s record-breaking heat. The designation comes as the National Weather Service predicts temperatures in the northeastern United States could surge into the mid and upper 90s, with heat indexes well above 100 degrees.
According to the press release, forecasted thunderstorms may provide some cooling tomorrow and Saturday, but temperatures are expected to return to dangerous levels between then.
County officials urge residents to limit outdoor exposure when possible, take frequent breaks in the shade and stay hydrated.
Sussex County EMS recommends the following tips to avoid heat illness:
- Wear lightweight and light-colored clothing
- Stay in properly ventilated areas
- Avoid strenuous activity, especially in the early afternoon
- Hydrate and have plenty of water available
- Recognize and respond to the signs of heat-related illness
- Conserve power to avoid shortages or outages
Cooling stations will be air-conditioned, stocked with bottled water and visited frequently by paramedics to provide medical care or answer any heat-related questions, according to the release.
The following County facilities are available as cooling stations during their regular business hours:
- County Admin Building – 2 The Circle, Georgetown, DE
- Greenwood Library – 100 Mill Street, Greenwood, DE
- Milton Library – 121 Union Street, Milton, DE
- South Coastal Library – 43 Kent Ave., Bethany Beach, DE
Visitors should bring along any medication or necessary personal items to relief stations. Sussex County also offers Smart911 Safety Profile services which can assist first responders in emergencies.
For more information, call Sussex County EMS at (302) 854-5050.