SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. — Strong winds, rough surf and flooding from a nor’easter left parts of the Sussex County coast with visible damage as residents and visitors began assessing the storm’s impact.
The storm pushed sand back from beaches and caused flooding along coastal communities.
Two friends visiting the area said they saw the storm directly affect the home where they were staying.
“We rented an Airbnb and we found a porta potty floating behind the house all by itself, and all the cushions from the house were gone and the dock is gone and lots of flooding,” Diane Zenkewsch said.
Debra Clarity, who was staying with Zenkewsch, said flooding prevented them from using the home's deck.
“There was a lot of flooding that we couldn't actually even go down on the deck because the deck was water high,” Clarity said. “The neighbor next to us, if they had a basement, they're in trouble.”
While some people saw the damage firsthand, others followed the storm's impact through social media and reports from other coastal communities.
“We've been watching it online and seeing all the images of the ocean going crazy and the flooding over in Ocean City,” Heather Collins said. “My sister lives down in Mount Vernon and her whole yard and first floor was flooded.”
Deb Griffin said she followed different reports as the storm moved through the area.
“I hope that's not that bad. And then, you know, just different stations saying different things,” Griffin said. “So you just kind of keep an eye and you hope for the best.”
People who spoke with WBOC said Sussex County has been hit by storms in the past, but they said it is still difficult to see the damage left behind.
Along the coast, residents and visitors are now looking back at the past several days and assessing what the nor’easter left behind.
The full extent of the storm's impact may become clearer as floodwaters recede and cleanup gets underway.