TALBOT CO., Md. - Talbot County Emergency Services have announced the opening of cooling centers for those in need of shelter from this week’s heat.
Emergency Services says the centers will be open starting today through Saturday, July 29th, and accessible to the public at the following locations and times:
Easton Library
100 W. Dover St., Easton, MD 21601
Wednesday 9 AM - 6 PM
Thursday 9 AM - 8 PM
Friday 9 AM - 5 PM
Saturday 9 AM - 5 PM
St. Michaels Library
106 Fremont St., St. Michaels, MD 21663
Wednesday 9 AM - 6 PM
Thursday 9 AM - 8 PM
Friday 9 AM - 5 PM
Saturday 9 AM - 5 PM
Talbot County’s Emergency Services also offers the following tips on staying cool during periods of extreme heat:
Remain hydrated by drinking water before, during and after outdoor activities.
Take frequent breaks while working or playing outdoors.
Wear loose-fitting, light clothing; wear a wide-brimmed hat to cover the face, ears and neck if you’ll be outside.
Apply sunscreen (at least SPF 15) 15 minutes before going outdoors and re-apply at least every two hours.
Drink plenty of fluids but avoid beverages that have caffeine or alcohol.
Plan strenuous outdoor activities for cooler parts of the day; limit time outside during peak heat.
Pace physical activities, starting slowly and picking up the pace gradually.
Wear sunglasses that provide 100 percent UVA and UVB protection. Chronic exposure to the sun can cause cataracts.
Check on frail, elderly or home-bound individuals to make sure they are not affected by the heat.
Move to a cooler location at first sign of heat illness (dizziness, nausea, headaches, muscle cramps); rest and slowly drink a cool liquid.
Never leave a child or pet in a parked car or asleep in the direct sunlight.
Take care of pets! Make sure they have plenty of shade and water to drink, walk dogs when the temperature is cooler.