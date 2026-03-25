TALBOT COUNTY, Md. - An emergency medical technician in the Talbot County government is accused of abusing his one-month-old infant.
The Talbot County Sheriff's Office says Geovanni J. Greaves, 19 of Wittman, Maryland has been charged with First Degree Child Abuse, Second Degree Child Abuse, First Degree Assault, Second Degree Assault, and Reckless Endangerment.
The sheriff's office says on March 18, Greave's one-month-old child was taken to their pediatrician’s office with suspicious injuries. Investigators say doctors from University of Maryland, Shore Medical Center at Easton and Johns Hopkins Hospital determined the injuries were suspected non-accidental trauma.
Greaves was arrested without incident on March 24 at the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office. Greaves was held without bond at the Talbot County Detention Center and will have a bond review on March 25 in Talbot County District Court.