EASTON, MD - The Talbot County Council voted unanimously to purchase the Poplar Hill Farm in Easton this week.
According to the Talbot County Council, the roughly 120-acre property sits adjacent to Maryland Route 322 and Maryland Route 333 and is considered a critical area. The Council says the farm will now be preserved as open space.
“This was a phenomenal opportunity to secure the strategically located property for future uses,” said Council President Chuck Callahan following the unanimous vote on Tuesday, February 13th, to approve the purchase.
Talbot County has agreed to buy Poplar Hill Farm at $6 million, noting that the price is nearly $1 million less than a recent market value appraisal of the Farm. The County Council says funding for the purchase will come from Maryland capital enabling legislation Bill No. 1534.