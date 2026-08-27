Easton, Md. - Talbot Humane is encouraging families to sign young readers up now for its PAWS to Read Challenge. The yearlong program pairs children with shelter animals and allows young readers to develop their reading skills, confidence and compassion, program officials say.
The challenge begins September 1 and will continue through August 1 of 2027. Before children can participate, Talbot Humane says they must enroll in the program and complete an orientation with Volunteer Coordinator Megan Dornton.
PAWS to Read was launched in 2014. Talbot Humane says reading aloud in a judgement-free setting gives children practice with phonics and comprehension while helping them build confidence.
Shelter officials say the program not only helps children practice reading, but also allows shelter animals an opportunity to decompress and experience positive human interaction during what can be a stressful transition. Some animals need calm companionship, and a child sitting nearby and reading aloud can provide that, they say.
Talbot Humane says the program also offers children more incentives to keep reading throughout the year. Participants will earn rewards for every 25 hours of reading they log. At 25 hours, children will receive an activity bundle, at 50 hours, a pizza gift certificate, and at 75 hours, a PAWS to Read T-shirt. Children may also be recognized on Talbot Humane's social media pages with parental approval.
Program officials say children participating in the challenge can find books to read during their visits or throughout the year at any Talbot County Free Library location. Parents or guardians will accompany children on their visits and record their reading time.
Those interested in enrolling a child in PAWS to Read should contact Megan Dornton now at megandornton@gmail.com or by calling 410-822-0107 to complete registration and schedule the required orientation before starting the challenge, Talbot Humane says. You can learn more about the organization here.