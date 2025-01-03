FENWICK ISLAND, DE - Town leaders on Fenwick Island held a public hearing Friday over potential ordinance updates for the town, including one that would update the town's current noise ordinance. Some neighbors had mixed opinions on how long the town's quiet hours should be extended.
The proposed ordinance would redefine how loud noises around town can be, as well as at what times. The new code defines reasonable noise levels at 65 decibels or less during the day, and 55 decibels or less during quiet hours. Fenwick Island Mayor Natalie Magdeburger told WBOC the updates hope to clarify the current code.
"Our police officers would like to have more parameters," Magdeburger said. "Then, when they show up to a complaint, they have process where they can you know say 'Yes, this is good' or 'No, this isn't good'."
If officers are called to a complaint, the mayor said they would take two consecutive readings on a smartphone decibel reader from the property line.
Under the proposal, the town's quiet hours would also be amended. Currently, quiet hours on Fenwick Island run from 12 am to 8 pm. The update would change that to run from 10 pm to 8 am.
Magdeburger said the proposed ordinance is in line with the culture of Fenwick Island.
"It's designed to keep Fenwick, Fenwick," Magdeburger said. "we're a family-centric resort."
Multiple neighbors showed up to the town's public hearing on Friday. Some expressed their approval of the changes, citing issues with noisy neighbors. Others worried about the possibility of the quiet hours changing, questioning whether the hours should start at 11 pm, or continue to stay at midnight.
Magdeburger said, thatif the ordinance is adopted, it would regulate what officers determine as excessive noise.
"It still would allow normal conversations," "It's not like we're giving a mandatory bedtime."
Skip Twilley has lived on Fenwick Island for years. Twilley said the town often keeps quiet, but says that the updates are good ones.
"We're getting more people coming to the beach all the time," Twilley said. "Everything is progressing and growing, so I think the ordinance should be too."
Mayor Magdeburger said the ordinance will be discussed and likely voted on at the upcoming town council meeting on January 31st. According to the mayor, the town council will discuss the potential of changing the timeslot for the proposed quiet hours based on public feedback.