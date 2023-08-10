Cigarette smokers in visiting Northside Park in Ocean City may need to look for a new place to light up.
City Council members are looking to remove the last remaining designated park smoking area in Ocean City. City Council voted 6-1 to advance an ordinance that would ban public smoking in city parks. The reading of the ordinance will take place on August 21st at city hall.
Northside Park is the last park in Ocean City that still allows it.
City Officials say they want to remove confusion about where you can smoke and set a consistent message across all Ocean City parks.
Steven Hardesty, a visitor at Ocean City who does not personally smoke, says he feels for people that may have an addiction.
"Setting up a spot where they can smoke, I don't see a problem with that. And now getting rid of it, you're impeding on their freedom more than we've already impeded on them." said Hardesty.
Scott Mooney, an Ocean City vacationer, says he supports the move and doesn't appreciate smoking around children.
"It doesn't really do anything to me, but there's a lot of young people in the park and if they see other people smoking it leaves a bad influence on them." said Mooney.