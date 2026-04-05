REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Tanger Outlets Rehoboth Beach announced a sneaker recycling program to celebrate Earth Day this year.
They say it will take place April 17, 18, 24, and 25 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Osh Kosh Corner in Tanger Seaside.
Anyone can donate their used sneakers of any kind, size, or condition, and receive an offer for 20% off brands like Under Armour, Old Navy, and Skechers.
Up to two pairs can be donated.
The collected sneakers will be recycled through Tanger's partnership with Sneaker Impact, to repurpose them into rubber material for future soft-play surfaces and other usable products.