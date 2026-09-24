tangier
By DelmarvaLife Staff

CRISFIELD, Md.– Organizers say the fishing portion of the 8th Annual Tangier Classic Fishing Tournament will be postponed from Sept. 25-27 due to high winds on the Tangier Sound.

A social media announcement cites forecasted winds up to 30 miles per hour for the decision, with the competition to take place Oct. 2-4 instead, weather permitting.

The 2026 Tangier Classic Fundraiser is still scheduled to take place Sept. 26 but will move indoors due to potential flooding. The fundraiser is now set to start at 5 p.m. at the Somerset County Civic Center in Princess Anne.

For more information, visit the event's website.

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Bees is an Ocean City local familiar with Eastern Shore culture and history. She is passionate about audience engagement through community journalism, media literacy and language. Before joining WBOC, Bees was Editor in Chief of SU's student news outlet, The Flyer. She is thrilled to serve Delmarva as a newscast producer on WBOC's team.

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