CRISFIELD, Md.– Organizers say the fishing portion of the 8th Annual Tangier Classic Fishing Tournament will be postponed from Sept. 25-27 due to high winds on the Tangier Sound.
A social media announcement cites forecasted winds up to 30 miles per hour for the decision, with the competition to take place Oct. 2-4 instead, weather permitting.
The 2026 Tangier Classic Fundraiser is still scheduled to take place Sept. 26 but will move indoors due to potential flooding. The fundraiser is now set to start at 5 p.m. at the Somerset County Civic Center in Princess Anne.
For more information, visit the event's website.