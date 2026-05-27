TANGIER ISLAND, Va. - Accomack County Public Schools announced school would be held Thursday, May 28, for Tangier Combined School students, at an alternative location.
They say the school lost power after an electrical pole was struck by lightning on Wednesday night.
School officials say all students were off campus before the lightning struck, and all staff who were inside are safe and accounted for.
Tangier Combined School is the only public K-12 combined school in Virginia.
The community came together to ensure that no additional make-up days had to be tacked onto the end of the year.
Classes were held on Thursday in the Sunday School building, an arrangement in place this Winter when a deep freeze blocked the pipes under the school.
Lorraine's Seafood Restaurant delivered lunches to the students, paid for by the Parent-Teachers Association.
Mayor James Eskridge, known as "Ooker," says electrical crews were notified quickly. Two A&E Electric Cooperative employees live on the island. Repair work was underway throughout Thursday.