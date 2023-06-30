WICOMICO COUNTY, Md - On a farm in Willards sat a tank for about a year now. Yes, you read that correct. A tank. But Friday, that tank was moved to its new permanent home outside of the American Legion Post 64 in Salisbury.
The Willards farm belongs to Daniel Hammond who said he volunteered to store the tank after the Powellville VFW closed last year and the war machine needed to be moved off the property. Hammond said he knew he wouldn't have the tank forever, but would have loved to get it up and running. Friday, getting the tank ready for its move was quite the feat, something Hammond said was on par for him and his farm.
"We've been known to do some weird stuff," Hammond said with a smile. "I mean, moving old buildings and equipment, I don't turn down nothing."
After about two hours of pushing and pulling this 50 ton tank with farm equipment just as big, it was time for the move. The M60A3 tank was loaded and locked down onto a flat bed and made its way across Wicomico County. Its new home, a cement pad outside of American Legion Post 64. A crane hoisted the tank off of the truck and slowly placed it onto its new permanent home. The Legion was looking for a tank for out front of the post, and in conjunction with the Army, was able to get its hand on the tank on loan to Hammond in Willards. The tank has a future in Wicomico County, and a history that members and visitors can learn about.
"During the Gulf War in '91 it was sent over to Iraq and was in battle in Iraq. After that war was done, it was brought to the Aberdeen Proving Grounds in Maryland and they wanted to use it as a training vehicle," said Joe Bender with American Legion Post 64.
With the tank in place, the Post will have a dedication ceremony and celebration on July 8th, from 1 to 5pm, at Post 64 in Salisbury.