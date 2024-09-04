QUEEN ANNE'S COUNTY – Teachers, union members, and community supporters gathered in force tonight at a Queen Anne's County School District Board of Education meeting to protest a proposed budget that could lead to furloughs and layoffs of service staff. The budget proposal aims to address a nearly $2 million shortfall, but many argue that the cuts would have a detrimental impact on the district.
The scene outside the Board of Education building was one of passionate protest as marchers, led by Queen Anne's County Education Association President Cecilia Mitchell, voiced their concerns.
At the meeting, Mitchell warned that the proposed cuts would significantly harm the district's ability to provide quality education.
"Now you have threatened the livelihood of the people you employ through rifts, which will also have a negative impact on each and every classroom in this county—impairing effective instruction for students, denying hands-on support or small group instruction for students who need it the most, and it will have further impacts from the maintenance of buildings and equipment," she said.
The school board cited a lack of sufficient funding for the district's $9.7 million budget as the reason for the proposed cuts. Several board members pointed to state mandates with lack of funding as the root of the financial challenges.
"We have to make cuts because the state is mandating things that are unfunded. It’s putting us in a bad position. We respect everyone and want to keep everybody, but our hands are tied because by state law the superintendent has to give us a balanced budget and we have to approve a balanced budget," said Board Member Richard Smith.
However, the Education Association criticized the board for not involving them in discussions on alternative solutions.
"Not once have you spoken to us directly in an effort to allow the union to engage as a partner in finding alternative solutions to your financial problems," Mitchell asserted.
In response, Superintendent Dr. Patricia Saelens claimed that the union had been informed and included in the budget discussions but had failed to engage effectively.
"We specifically articulated to them the purpose of the meeting would be sharing information from the board's directive, what steps have been taken to mitigate the budget shortfall, and what next steps need to be taken as it relates to furloughs and the reduction of force," the superintendent said.