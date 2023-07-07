SALISBURY, Md. - The Maryland State Police have arrested a suspect in connection with the Salisbury shooting that left one teen dead and another man injured in April.
Police say the suspect is a 16-year-old from Salisbury, and his identity is being withheld at this time due to his age. He was reportedly arrested in Baltimore City before being transported to the Wicomico County Detention Center, where he is being held without bail pending an initial appearance in court.
The suspect is charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, attempted murder and related charges.
The April 16th shooting occurred just after midnight on East Carroll Street near the Pizza City restaurant. Two victims were found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
The first victim, Ja’siah Sin’cer Johnson, 16, was taken to TidalHealth Peninsula Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. The second victim, Jamere Capri Maynes, 22, was also taken to the hospital to receive medical treatment.
The Maryland State Police ask anyone with information about this shooting to call the Maryland State Police Salisbury Barrack at 410-749-3101.