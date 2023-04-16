SALISBURY, Md. - Police are searching for the suspect or suspects responsible for an early Sunday morning shooting that killed a 16-year-old and injured a 22-year-old.
Maryland State Police say it happened just after midnight on East Carroll Street near the Pizza City restaurant.
Police say both victims were shot multiple times.
16-year-old Ja'siah Johnson of Salisbury was taken to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional where he died.
22-year-old Jamere Maynes of Salisbury was also taken to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional, where he is receiving treatment for his injuries.
Salisbury Police Department was first to respond, however the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit has now taken the lead in the investigation.
There is no information on a suspect or suspects. If you have any information you are urged to contact Maryland State Police at the Salisbury Barrack at 410-749-3101. Callers may remain anonymous.