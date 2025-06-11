attempted robbery

MILFORD, DE- A teen boy is facing charges for an attempted armed robbery in Milford.

Police say a 16-year-old from Harrington walked into the GameStop on N. DuPont Blvd., showed a gun, and demanded money Saturday evening. They say the suspect left the store without any cash.

Investigators say the suspect discarded the gun behind the building, which investigators recovered and determined was a BB gun.

Officers say they later arrested him at his home.

The 16-year-old is charged with:

  • Attempted Robbery 1st Degree (Felony)
  • Aggravated Menacing (Felony)
  • Wearing a Disguise during the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
  • Tampering with Physical Evidence (Felony)

He had a presentment through the Justice of the Peace Court 7 and was issued a $74,000 unsecured bail. He was ordered to be GPS-monitored by Juvenile Probation. He was released to a guardian and will appear at a later date in the Kent County Family Court.

Producer

Jana Ruark joined WBOC as a News Producer in July 2021, shortly after graduating from the University of Delaware with a degree in Media Communication and a minor in Journalism. She produces our entirely local 6 p.m. newscast and has won three first-place awards from the Chesapeake Associated Press Broadcasters Association since joining Delmarva's News Leader.

Recommended for you