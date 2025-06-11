MILFORD, DE- A teen boy is facing charges for an attempted armed robbery in Milford.
Police say a 16-year-old from Harrington walked into the GameStop on N. DuPont Blvd., showed a gun, and demanded money Saturday evening. They say the suspect left the store without any cash.
Investigators say the suspect discarded the gun behind the building, which investigators recovered and determined was a BB gun.
Officers say they later arrested him at his home.
The 16-year-old is charged with:
- Attempted Robbery 1st Degree (Felony)
- Aggravated Menacing (Felony)
- Wearing a Disguise during the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
- Tampering with Physical Evidence (Felony)
He had a presentment through the Justice of the Peace Court 7 and was issued a $74,000 unsecured bail. He was ordered to be GPS-monitored by Juvenile Probation. He was released to a guardian and will appear at a later date in the Kent County Family Court.