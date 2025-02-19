DOVER, DE - The Dover Police Department has arrested a 16-year-old suspect on multiple charges in connection to an attempted burglary at Cosmic Smoke.
Police say the teen was also involved in the burglary at the same smoke shop on Friday in which the suspects reportedly broke through a wall to access the business.
According to investigators, the owner of Cosmic Smoke called police just after 1 a.m. on February 19 to report an active break-in at the business. Police arrived to find a broken window on an adjacent business, similar to last week’s burglary.
Authorities say they searched the area and found a 16-year-old walking nearby. The teen ran from police, according to investigators, but was quickly arrested. Police say they learned the teen was also involved in the Cosmic Smoke burglary on February 14.
The 16-year-old suspect was taken to Dover Police Department and charged with the following:
-Burglary Third Degree
-Attempted Burglary Third Degree
-Theft $1500 or Greater
-Attempted Theft
-Wearing a Disguise During The Commission of a Felony(2x)
-Conspiracy Second Degree
-Possession of Burglar Tools(2x)
-Resisting Arrest
-Criminal Mischief (2x)
Police are still seeking two other suspects and ask anyone with information to contact them at 302-736-7130.