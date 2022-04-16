LEWES, Del.- A teen was killed and five others were injured following a crash at a Lewes intersection Friday afternoon.
Delaware State Police say just after 2 p.m., a 2012 Honda CR-V, was traveling eastbound on Lewes-Georgetown Hwy. (Rt. 9), near the intersection at Ebb Tide Dr. At the same time a 2009 Ram 1500 was traveling westbound on Lewes-Georgetown Hwy., crossing at the intersection. Two cars were stopped eastbound waiting to turn left onto Ebb Tide Dr.
The driver of the Honda did not see the stopped cars ahead, and in an attempt to avoid hitting the cars, swerved left into the westbound lane. The Ram also swerved towards the shoulder, to avoid the Honda, but the front of both cars hit in a near-head-on crash.
The Honda then overturned and hit a utility pole before stopping on the side of the road. The Ram came to a stop in the same area.
There were five people inside of the Honda.
- An 18-year-old male of Bear, was flown to Christiana Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
- A 17-year-old female of Bear, was transported to Beebe Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
- An 18-year-old female of Wilmington, was flown to Christiana Hospital in critical condition.
- A 16-year-old female of Middletown, was flown to Christiana Hospital in critical condition
- A 17-year-old male of Middletown, was transported to Beebe Hospital where he died from his injuries. Identification of the victim is pending notification to the next of kin.
A 77-year-old man driving the Ram was treated and released at an area hospital for minor injuries.
The highway was closed for about 3 hours while the investigation was completed, and the highway was cleared.
This crash remains under investigation by the Delaware State Police Troop 7 Collision Reconstruction Unit. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has any information is asked to contact Corporal/1 Smith at 302-703-3267. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://www.delawarecrimestoppers.com.