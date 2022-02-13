Seaford, Del.- A teen is dead after not wearing a seat belt during a crash early Sunday morning.
Delaware State Police say just after at 7 a.m., a 2001 Toyota Tundra pickup truck driven by an 18-year-old Delmar, Del. man, was traveling southbound on Seaford Rd., just south of Easter Lane. For unknown reasons, the teen failed to make a slight right curve in the roadway and traveled off the east edge of Seaford Rd., before continuing to travel south and hitting a wooden fence. The truck then sideswiped a large tree and was sent into the air and started to overturn before hitting the rear left side of an unoccupied and legally parked 2021 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck in the driveway of a home in the 27000 block of Seaford Rd. The Tundra continued to overturn before hitting another large tree and coming to rest on its roof.
The driver was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the truck during the rollover. He was transported to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. Identification is pending notification to next of kin.
Seaford Rd. was closed for about 3.5 hours while the crash was investigated and cleared.
This collision remains under investigation by the Delaware State Police Troop 7 Collision Reconstruction Unit. Anyone with information regarding this crash is asked to contact Senior Corporal Ryan Albert by calling 302-703-3266 or messaging the Delaware State Police on Facebook Messenger. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppers.com.