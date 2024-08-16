CHURCH HILL, Md. — A 13-year-old boy sustained burns and traumatic injuries late Thursday night after attempting to discharge a makeshift firearm, according to the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal.
The incident occurred just before 11 p.m. in the 200 block of Laysan Teal Court in Church Hill. Emergency responders, including Church Hill Volunteer Fire Company and Queen Anne's County Department of Emergency Services paramedics, were dispatched to the scene. The teenager was stabilized and later flown by Maryland State Police Aviation Command to Johns Hopkins Children's Center in Baltimore, where he is listed in stable condition.
Investigators determined the injuries resulted from an explosion involving a metal pipe filled with black powder. The teenager reportedly tried to ignite the device with a cigarette lighter, causing it to explode. Authorities confirmed there was no evidence of criminal intent or any plan to create a destructive device for malicious purposes.
Deputy State Fire Marshals searched the property and found no other destructive devices.
The Office of the State Fire Marshal continues to investigate the incident.