CAMBRIDGE, MD - Cambridge Police announced a suspect arrest in connection with a homicide which happened Saturday in the 900 block of Camelia Street.  

According to police, officers arrived to find a male victim with a gunshot wound to head. Police say life-saving measures were attempted to be administered, but the victim was pronounced dead. 

Investigators recovered a stolen Beretta 9mm handgun at the scene and later identified 15-year-old Jakai Wilson, of Cambridge, as a suspect. 

Wilson was arrested during a traffic stop on Feather Drive Tuesday, according to a press release. 

Police say Wilson was turned over to the Dorchester County County Department of Corrections on no bond for charges including first-degree murder, first-degree assault, conspiracy, theft and firearm charges.

The Cambridge Police Department continues to investigate. 

