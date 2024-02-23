EASTON, MD - Easton Police have charged two 17-year-olds in connection with a string of burglaries at vape and smoke shops in Easton.
According to police, the first of the burglaries occurred on October 28, 2023. Police responded to Finest Vape and Smoke Shop just before 4:30 a.m. on reports of a burglary. Officers say suspects broke a glass door and proceeded to steal items and money from the business before fleeing.
That same morning, at about 5:30 a.m., police on patrol noticed another smoke shop, Smoke Nation, had a broken front glass window. Police say they learned suspects had once again broken into the business and taken an undisclosed amount of money.
Finally, on December 16th, police say Finest Vape and Smoke Shop was burglarized again just after 3 a.m. As with the first incident, the glass door had been smashed and the suspects made off with items and money.
Today, February 23rd, police announced the arrest of two suspects in connection with the burglaries. One 17-year-old from Randallstown, MD was linked to all three of the incidents, while another 17-year-old from Oxon Hill, MD was linked to one, according to police. Formal charges were filed against the teens Friday.