SEAFORD, Del. - The Delaware Department of Transportation has announced the closure of Oneals Road at the railroad crossing between Gum Branch Road and Seaford Road.
According to the Department, Delmarva Central Railroad will be resurfacing and performing general maintenance of the crossing. The work will reportedly require the full closure of Oneals Road and will begin at 5 a.m. on Wednesday, May 17th. The closure will be in place 24 hours a day but is expected to end by 10 p.m. Friday, May 19th
The following detours will be posted
Northbound: Bethel Road to Seaford Road back to Oneals Road
Southbound: Seaford Road to Bethel Road back to Oneals Road