BERLIN, Md.– Maryland's Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced the upcoming partial closure of Grays Corner Road (MD 707) for utility work starting Sept. 29.
Officials say the road will close from Racetrack Road (MD 589) to Riddle Road as Worcester County Department of Public Works performs inspections and repairs from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day. Work is expected to be complete by Oct. 2, weather permitting.
MDOT says cones, arrow boards and message signs will guide drivers through the work zone, asking everyone to use increased caution in the area. Drivers should expect minor delays throughout the project's duration.
For more information, visit roads.maryland.gov.