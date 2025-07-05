ROAD CLOSED

Photo: MGN

HARRINGTON, DE - The Delaware Department of Transportation announced an upcoming temporary road closure in Kent County. 

DelDOT says Hopkins Cemetery Road between Jarrell Road and Pinepitch Road in Harrington, will be closed starting Monday, July 7th. Weather permitting, work is expected to last through Thursday, July 10th.

Transportation officials say the closure is to accommodate the replacement of a crossroad pipe. 

The following detour is provided by DelDOT:

Detour - Westbound motorists will turn right onto Little Mastens Corner Road, then turn left onto Hills Market Road, and arrive back at Hopkins Cemetery Road.

Eastbound motorists will turn left onto Hills Market Road, then turn right onto Little Mastens Corner Road, and arrive back at Hopkins Cemetery Road.

