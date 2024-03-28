GEORGETOWN, DE.- A portion of a Georgetown road will temporarily close in April for pipe replacement.
The Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) says Trap Pond Road between Substation Road and Whaleys Corner Road will be closed off starting Friday, April 5th, through Monday, April 8th, weather permitting.
DelDOT says crews will be replacing a crossroad pipe in the area.
Detours will be in place. Drivers going south on E. Trap Pond Road will turn right on Substation Road left on Rt. 9 Georgetown Lewes Highway, left on Whaleys Corner Road back to E. Trap Pond Road.
Those going north on E. Trap Pond Road will turn left on Whaleys Corner Road, right on Rt. 9 Georgetown Lewes Highway, right on Substation Road back to E. Trap Pond Road.