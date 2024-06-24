LEWES, DE.- A temporary road closure is planned in Lewes starting in July for roadwork.
The Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) says Dorman Road between Conleys Chapel Road and John J. Williams Highway will close starting Monday, July 1st through Friday, July 19th, weather permitting.
They say crews will be installing cross road pipes.
A detour will be in place:
Drivers wanting to go west on Dorman Rd will continue on Rt. 24 and turn left on Robinsonville Rd, turn left on to Conleys Chapel Rd and turn left on Dorman Road.
Drivers wanting to go east on Dorman Rd will continue on Conleys Chapel Rd, turn right on to Robbinsville Rd, turn right on to Rt. 24 and turn right on Dorman Rd.