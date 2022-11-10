SALISBURY, Md. – A portion of Glen Avenue (from St. Albans Drive to Civic Avenue) in Salisbury will be closed beginning Friday, Nov. 11 at 6 a.m. through Sunday, Nov. 13 at 5 p.m. for the Eastern Shore Classic Dog Shows.
The road closure will allow for safe pedestrian crossing to the event's venue, the Wicomico Youth & Civic Center.
The Salisbury Maryland Kennel Club will host two all-breed dog shows, two obedience trials and two rally trials on Friday-Saturday, Nov. 11-12. The Mispillion Kennel Club will host an all-breed dog show, obedience trial and rally trial on Sunday, Nov. 13. The show is open to the public from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. each day.
For more information about the event, visit www.WicomicoCivicCenter.org.