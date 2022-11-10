Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM FRIDAY TO 7 AM EST SATURDAY... * WHAT...South winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and waves 2 to 4 ft expected. The strongest winds are most likely in heavier showers or isolated thunderstorms. * WHERE...Tidal Potomac River from Key Bridge to Smith Point VA, and Chesapeake Bay and adjoining estuaries north of Smith Point VA. * WHEN...From 3 PM Friday to 7 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. &&