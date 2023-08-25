OCEAN CITY, Md. -- Rough conditions have lead to a typical, but busy summer for the Ocean City Beach Patrol. One danger the OCBP has been dealing with is waves crashing higher up on the beach.
When high tide hits, we get what are called shore breaks. Waves that crash right up on the beach, creating a very shallow area for swimmers. OCBP said shore breaks can present a real danger for people in the water if they are not careful.
"At high tide you're going to have the waves break more on the shore, that's just part of what happens," said Mike Stone with the OCBP.
Ephraim Latson and his kids were having a blast getting knocked down by the waves, but did acknowledge how unpredictable the Atlantic was on Friday.
"This is the choppiest I've felt it in a good while so, I mean it's fun if you like a lot of waves, but it's a lot of waves that's coming non stop," said Latson.
Boogie boarders were also sharing the waves, and when it is high tide, Stone said you have to be cautious about where you and your board end up.
"If you're trying to body surf or boogie board right on a wave that's breaking right on the slope of the beach, there's really no forgiveness," said Stone.
These unforgiving beaches have meant a bit of a busier summer for the OCBP. Statistics from week 12 of the season show a decrease in preventions and minor first aid from last year. But, the number of rescues and ambulance calls are up more than 300% from the same time last year.
"Sometimes people don't realize it's high tide, if they have their back to the water or back to the waves, if it hits them from behind it could knock them down, you know unexpectedly and they can get hurt that way," said Stone.
In fact, that very scenario happened to another beachgoer, Kristopher McCue.
"On Monday, I got taken out once by a wave because I turned my back and I walked in, not seeing something that hit me square in the back and just took me out," said McCue.
But luckily.
"Wasn't injured, was all good but yeah I went for a ride," said McCue.
The chop experienced this week could get worse with Tropical Storm Franklin expected to pass by early next week. The OCBP said we still need to be careful because the chances of rip currents is still high for a few days after the sun comes back out.