The Beacon Of Hope Statue Has Been Unveiled

CAMBRIDGE, Md. - The Harriet Tubman Statue, 'The Beacon of Hope', was unveiled, today.
People from several different counties and different states came to watch the drape be removed. The 13-foot-tall statue stands proud at the Cambridge circuit court house.
Mixed emotions of laughter, smiles, and tears of joy were on the crowds faces.
Sculptor, Wesley Wofford, says the statue transforms the history of the area. Wofford says, "This sacred space has now been transformed from the ugly history that took place here." We learned that this exact spot was where Tubman's niece was on auction as slave.
Leaders like the Lieutenant Governor, commissioners, senators, judges said they hope this piece inspires others.
"The Beacon of Hope, is something that hopefully will inspire, not just the current generation but future generations, as well," Says Lt. Governor Boyd Rutherford. Commissioner Lajan Cephas says, "What I saw today was unity, atonement, and looking forward to tomorrow."
Today's event incorporated dancers, singers, poetry, and relatives of Harriet
Tubman. And, one of those generational relatives was the 7th generation great niece. Otelia was a model for the young Harriet Tubman. Otelia says, "I never really thought what is was going to be like to have everybody just looking at my face. It's just an incredible experience." People from different countries came today, as well. It was a true sign of unity.
Adrian Holmes, President of Alpha Genesis, made this day happen. She says, "This is 200 years worth of emotion. To see the mixed audience with the mixed emotion, was exactly what we wanted."
Those a part of the project, want people to have the same hope Harriet Tubman had when they look at the sculpture.
Commissioner Cephas lead a chant that said, "What did Harriet hope for?" And the crowd replied, "I am what Harriet hoped for."
A spiritual and uplifting day to unify those in the community.