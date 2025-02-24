SALISBURY, Md.- The Chesapeake Bay Trust has awarded Salisbury $148,267 to plant 834 native trees across the city.
Salisbury Environmental Planner Zack White says the city is ready for the task.
"It's a big process and if you think about it, you know planting 800 trees, it feels overwhelming but if you break it down to 100 trees a month it might not be so bad and if you have you know the help of volunteers or other city staff it becomes something you can wrap your head around," said White.
Environmental Studies Professor David Scheid says this is good news for everyone living in the city.
"They utilize carbon dioxide, which is good for taking the pollutant out. That's what makes the wood and all the tissue. In return they give us oxygen, they also trap particulate matter and other pollutants and help cleanse the air that way," said Scheid.
"I think that trees and plants, we take them for granted. The next time you're out, just take a good look, take a deep breath, and thank them," said Scheid.
White says he hopes it makes a positive impact on the city.
"I hope that it beautifies the city, I hope that it's something citizens can appreciate because we want to make the city look pretty, and it will be good for the environment"
The city council will formally vote on whether or not to approve the grant during it’s meeting on Monday February 24th at 6pm.