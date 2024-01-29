DOVER, Del.-The Delaware Tenant Rent Reporting program pilot is active and open for enrollment for now. But the deadline to apply is gradually approaching. Enrollment closes Monday, March 29, 2024, at 4:30 p.m.
In January 2023, the Delaware State Housing Authority (DSHA) launched the Delaware Tenant Rent Reporting Pilot Program in partnership with Self Financial, Inc. and NeighborGood Partners. This voluntary and free program allows qualified Delaware renters to build their credit by reporting their on-time rent payments to Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion for 12 months.
Eligibility requirements include:
- Must be a renter in the state of Delaware
- Must pay your rent with a payment method linked to a bank account
- Must possess a housing voucher, live in a public housing unit operated by one of the state’s public housing authorities, OR meet the following income limits:
|Family Household
|Income
|1
|$36,450
|2
|$49,300
|3
|$62,150
|4
|$75,000
|5
|$87,850
|6
|$100,700
|7
|$113,550
|8
|$126,400
To learn more or apply, please contact Nancy Aragon, Rent Reporting Specialist, at (302) 855-1370 (office), (302) 260-1212 (cell), or naragon@neighborgoodpartners.org.
Other program benefits include referrals to free financial coaching, the opportunity to report on-time utility payments to TransUnion, access to credit insights and alerts, and identity theft protection. To date, the majority of participants have experienced a positive impact to their credit. Final program outcomes, including average credit score change, will be detailed in a report following the conclusion of the pilot.
The American Rescue Plan Act funds were used to launch this pilot program. While there are no plans for future funding, the Delaware Tenant Rent Reporting program pilot will conclude with a final report. The program’s final report will be presented to the Governor and the General Assembly and will detail program findings, program outcomes, and recommendations regarding expanding rent reporting to more Delawareans.