DOVER, Del.-The Downtown Dover Partnership asking for submissions from artists who are interested in painting two crosswalks downtown.
The organization says the painted crosswalks pilot program reflects a goal in the Capital City 2030: Transforming Downtown Dover master plan by the Downtown Dover Partnership to implement creative placemaking strategies in downtown and to engage the art community.
The pilot will start with two intersections downtown, developing a process of doing so, and then expand to include additional locations. Artists are asked to submit a proposal for a painted crosswalk in Downtown Dover.
Design submissions will be reviewed through a juried selection process. The winning artist will then be asked to provide complete designs for two intersections (templates to be provided) and will work alongside the Project Team and DelDOT to ensure the final design is approved for painting. Upon completion, the winning artist will receive a $500 honorarium for their work. Click here to submit your design!