GEORGETOWN, Del. --- Today at Crossroad Community Church in Georgetown, The Food Bank of Delaware was prepared to serve up to 1,500 families. Wes Chandler, the volunteer program director with the food bank, said they added a few holiday meal items this month.
"We're happy to be able to support the community during the holiday season", Chandler said. "In addition to the food that was given out, were also giving out hams and pans."
Folks like Micheal Smith and Edna Mccray were grateful for the extra help, especially during this time of year.
"I'm just thankful that we can come and get some help", Smith said. "I know there're people all over the world that are not doing so good. So hopefully everything works out for everybody."
"I think it's very helpful because you have so many people that are out of work and you don't have a job or a place to stay", Mccray said. "So it helps us a lot."
One volunteer, Scott Shaughnessy, said that as long as he is able, he will continue to give his time to his community.
"Well, there's a whole lot of need as you can see by the number of cars and the number of families serving in our area. I just think and feel that if I have the time and the opportunity and the capability I want to give back. I want to make a contribution to our neighbors. Our communities members that are in need."
And Georgetown is only the beginning. The food bank will host a drive-thru pantry at the Dover Motor Speedway on Wednesday and at Del Tech in Newark on Friday.
Delawareans are encouraged to pre-register to help speed up the check-in process. Visit The Food Bank of Delaware's website to register and for a list of required materials.