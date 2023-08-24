WICOMICO COUNTY, Md. -- The Wicomico County Planning and Zoning Commission came to an agreement on a zoning recommendation. Industrial zones could be the new home for businesses dealing with cannabis.
At a meeting on Thursday afternoon, the planning commission took in a lot of information. A lot of it, was about where dispensaries, as well as manufacturing, growing and processing plants cannot go, which is a large portion of the county.
Lori Cater, Wicomico County Planning Director, said it is why a recommendation for these businesses to be placed in industrial zones is moving forward.
"Upon this first review it looks like it is best to have this particular uses inside of the I-1 and I-2 zoning districts," said Carter.
Andrew Illuminati, a county attorney, mentioned a big reason for that during the meeting. A state law restricting where new dispensaries are allowed to be placed.
"The dispensary may not locate within 500 feet of a pre-existing primary or secondary school in the state or a licensed childcare center," said Illuminati. "Or a registered family childcare home or a playground, recreation center, library or public park."
Carter said while nothing is set in stone, we may not see another dispensary placed in commercial zones.
"As it stands now, based upon the recommendation from the commission, and again, this is just a recommendation this has not been turned into legislation or anything, no they would not be," said Carter.
The county does have to make a zoning decision by December 31st, 2023 that does not unduly burden the cannabis industry from being able to start.
A public hearing on this matter is scheduled for September 21st. As long as any information presented at that hearing does not change todays decision, the recommendation would move forward to the county council for final approval.