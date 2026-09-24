BERLIN, Md. - This week, Berlin officials announced “The Globe” is being purchased after being on the market for about three months.
Berlin’s Main Street and Arts Entertainment District took to social media on Wednesday saying, “Very happy to announce The Globe Theater has been sold and hometown locals will be moving in!”
The two story building was built in 1910 with 6,000 square feet of space. On the main floor of the building is a performance stage where black and white films and live performances were held. It also includes a dining area, bar and loft upstairs.
“Oaked by The Globe” was the most recent business to open in the building in 2024. It permanently closed in June of this year, and went up for sale.
Storm Surge Records used to be located right next to “The Globe,” before moving to Stevenson Lane. Manager Ryan Zlatniski recalls this time.
“We were actually connected to The Globe for almost two and a half years,” he says. “We were just great friends with the owners. Whenever they had live music there, we would always get in the records for the live acts that would be performing. So when people would see the acts like after Man and Sweet Sleeping, people could come over right after and be like, hey, I just listened to them live. I'd love to purchase their music.”
Chauncey Rhodes is the owner of Viking Tree Trading Company in Berlin. He says he thinks The Globe is awesome.
“I remember all the different stages of it and the history of it,” he says. “I love hearing old stories about it from a lot of the local people in town. I'm pretty excited. The Globe's having the next chapter, and let's keep on going. I think it's great.”
Claire Miller is the owner of 2nd Wave Coffee in Berlin and says she’s hopeful with what this buyer has to offer.
“I do know who's going in there,” she says. “I think they're going to crush it, and I think it's going to be an awesome thing that they bring to the center of town. I definitely think what has been important is getting the right business in there.”
The reported buyer declined to comment at this time. As of Thursday, the buyer’s identity has not yet been officially listed on Maryland property records.